Installations reel

A PCS Joint Task Force reel explains the Dislocation Allowance (DLA), a benefit that helps service members offset out-of-pocket costs during a Permanent Change of Station, evacuation, or other government-directed move, Sept. 8, 2025, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The JTF provides resources and information to support service members and families throughout their relocation. (Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)