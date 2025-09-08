A PCS Joint Task Force reel explains the Dislocation Allowance (DLA), a benefit that helps service members offset out-of-pocket costs during a Permanent Change of Station, evacuation, or other government-directed move, Sept. 8, 2025, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The JTF provides resources and information to support service members and families throughout their relocation. (Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 17:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|976156
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-QY777-3327
|Filename:
|DOD_111278315
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Installations reel, by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
