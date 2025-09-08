Multinational Forces Conduct Simulated Raid and Emergency Response During Bright Star

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976135" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video consists of multinational paratroopers conducting an airborne insertion followed by a simulated raid during BRIGHT STAR 25, Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 8, 2025. The scenario included a simulated terrorist attack with explosions, mortars, urban combat drills, rappelling operations, and a chemical-clearing exercise. Multinational forces worked alongside emergency responders provide humanitarian relief supplies, and extinguish fires as part of the training. BRIGHT STAR is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army B-roll by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)