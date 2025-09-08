B-roll video consists of multinational paratroopers conducting an airborne insertion followed by a simulated raid during BRIGHT STAR 25, Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 8, 2025. The scenario included a simulated terrorist attack with explosions, mortars, urban combat drills, rappelling operations, and a chemical-clearing exercise. Multinational forces worked alongside emergency responders provide humanitarian relief supplies, and extinguish fires as part of the training. BRIGHT STAR is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army B-roll by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976135
|VIRIN:
|250908-A-RP020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111277792
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Multinational Forces Conduct Simulated Raid and Emergency Response During Bright Star, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
