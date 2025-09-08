Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational Forces Conduct Simulated Raid and Emergency Response During Bright Star

    EGYPT

    09.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo 

    U.S. Army Central   

    B-roll video consists of multinational paratroopers conducting an airborne insertion followed by a simulated raid during BRIGHT STAR 25, Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 8, 2025. The scenario included a simulated terrorist attack with explosions, mortars, urban combat drills, rappelling operations, and a chemical-clearing exercise. Multinational forces worked alongside emergency responders provide humanitarian relief supplies, and extinguish fires as part of the training. BRIGHT STAR is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army B-roll by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976135
    VIRIN: 250908-A-RP020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111277792
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: EG

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Forces Conduct Simulated Raid and Emergency Response During Bright Star, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Urban Operations
    Multinational Forces
    Emergency Response
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25

