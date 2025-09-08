MRF-D 25.3: 2nd. Bn, 1st Marines conduct shooting drills aboard the USS Miguel Keith

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, conduct weapons handling drills aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 1, 2025. For the first time in the rotation’s history, the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force's Aviation and Ground Combat Elements embarked aboard a U.S. Navy vessel to extend operational reach and provide flexible, combat-credible options across the Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|08.31.2025
|09.08.2025 20:03
|B-Roll
|976129
|250901-M-LO454-1001
|DOD_111277537
|00:01:37
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|1
|1
