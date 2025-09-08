Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Recon Helocast BRoll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conduct helocast training on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 27, 2025. The helocast training exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps’ ability to transition between air, land and sea in combat operations and increases combat readiness in amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976091
    VIRIN: 250827-M-CV915-1001
    Filename: DOD_111277016
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 2nd Recon Helocast BRoll, by LCpl Brian Michalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    helocast
    2d MAR DIV
    2D RECON
    Helocast Operations
    RECON

