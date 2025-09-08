U.S. Marines with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conduct helocast training on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 27, 2025. The helocast training exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps’ ability to transition between air, land and sea in combat operations and increases combat readiness in amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976091
|VIRIN:
|250827-M-CV915-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111277016
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 2nd Recon Helocast BRoll, by LCpl Brian Michalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
