B-roll video consists of U.S. Army armored vehicles, including M1A2 Abrams tanks, alongside multinational partner forces conducting live-fire training as part of BRIGHT STAR 25 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sep. 2, 2025. The training demonstrated lethality, equipment readiness, and coalition interoperability. BRIGHT STAR 25 is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military partnerships. (U.S. Army video by SGT Samuel DeAngelo)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976030
|VIRIN:
|250902-A-RP020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111275780
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, BRIGHT STAR 25 Tanks and Armored Vehicle Shooting Range, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.