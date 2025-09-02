Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Tanks and Armored Vehicle Shooting Range

    EGYPT

    09.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo 

    U.S. Army Central   

    B-roll video consists of U.S. Army armored vehicles, including M1A2 Abrams tanks, alongside multinational partner forces conducting live-fire training as part of BRIGHT STAR 25 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sep. 2, 2025. The training demonstrated lethality, equipment readiness, and coalition interoperability. BRIGHT STAR 25 is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military partnerships. (U.S. Army video by SGT Samuel DeAngelo)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976030
    VIRIN: 250902-A-RP020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111275780
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: EG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRIGHT STAR 25 Tanks and Armored Vehicle Shooting Range, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BRIGHTSTAR25, CENTCOM, Coalition Forces, Armored Warfare, Multinational Training, Live-Fire Exercise

