B-roll package includes a simulated medical evacuation during Bright Star 25 at Al Hammam Military Hospital in El Hamam, Marsa Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2025. A helicopter conducted a simulated casualty evacuation, transferring a patient to a ground ambulance for movement to the hospital as part of medevac training. Bright Star 2025 is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by SGT Samuel DeAngelo)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976026
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-RP020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111275655
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDIVAC Training Bright Star 2025, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.