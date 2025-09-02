Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDIVAC Training Bright Star 2025

    EGYPT

    08.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo 

    U.S. Army Central   

    B-roll package includes a simulated medical evacuation during Bright Star 25 at Al Hammam Military Hospital in El Hamam, Marsa Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2025. A helicopter conducted a simulated casualty evacuation, transferring a patient to a ground ambulance for movement to the hospital as part of medevac training. Bright Star 2025 is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by SGT Samuel DeAngelo)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976026
    VIRIN: 250828-A-RP020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111275655
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: EG

    This work, MEDIVAC Training Bright Star 2025, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Egypt
    Multinational Training
    Medical Evacuation Training
    Medivac
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25

