405th AFSB issues Bradleys to Cavalry Soldiers at Coleman APS-2 worksite

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Germany recently issued nearly three dozen M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to support the Cavalry Soldiers’ upcoming rotational mission to Poland.



During joint inspections of the Bradley Fighting Vehicles at the APS-2 site, any and all needed adjustments and repairs identified were completed by the combined team of contractors, Soldiers and Army civilians at the site on the spot.