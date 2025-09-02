405th AFSB issues Bradleys to Cavalry Soldiers at Coleman APS-2 worksite

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Germany recently issued nearly three dozen M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to support the Cavalry Soldiers’ upcoming rotational mission to Poland.
During joint inspections of the Bradley Fighting Vehicles at the APS-2 site, any and all needed adjustments and repairs identified were completed by the combined team of contractors, Soldiers and Army civilians at the site on the spot.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 06:53
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|MANNHEIIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
