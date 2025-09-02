Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB issues Bradleys to Cavalry Soldiers at Coleman APS-2 worksite

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANNHEIIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Germany recently issued nearly three dozen M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to support the Cavalry Soldiers’ upcoming rotational mission to Poland.

    During joint inspections of the Bradley Fighting Vehicles at the APS-2 site, any and all needed adjustments and repairs identified were completed by the combined team of contractors, Soldiers and Army civilians at the site on the spot.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 06:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975968
    VIRIN: 250905-A-SM279-3832
    Filename: DOD_111274945
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MANNHEIIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB issues Bradleys to Cavalry Soldiers at Coleman APS-2 worksite, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyReadiness
    BradleyFightingVehicle
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks
    OnTheLine
    APS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download