MDNG Unveils Historic WWII Mural

The Maryland National Guard unveiled a historic World War II mural titled the Arsenal of Democracy during an event that featured a dedication of the Maryland 400 Memorial Room, honoring Revolutionary War heroes who saved Washington’s army and the reopening of the Maryland Museum of Military History at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on Sept. 2, 2025. Kirk McWilliams, the son of Clarence McWilliams, a World War II veteran and muralist, generously donated funds for the installation of the mural his dad created after learning that the Maryland Museum of Military History rescued it from imminent destruction in 2021. (Video by Chazz Kibler)