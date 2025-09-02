U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Garay Reyes, PCS Joint Task Force action officer, highlights supporting a service member who reached out to the 24/7 PCS support line during their relocation, Sept. 5, 2025. Reyes and the Joint Task Force guided the member through the process, delivering timely solutions to keep the move on track. The PCS Joint Task Force provides around-the-clock support to service members and families navigating Permanent Change of Station moves. (Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 15:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|975930
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-QY777-8616
|Filename:
|DOD_111273814
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, PCS Joint Task Force Call Center Stories - Sgt. Garay Reyes, by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
