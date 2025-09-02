Canyon Lake Gorge B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll taken on August 5, 2025, of the gorge below the spillway at Canyon Lake in Canyon Lake, Texas. Drone footage shows the upper and lower portions of the gorge. The Canyon Lake Gorge was created during the high-water event of 2002, the only time water flowed over the spillway at Canyon Lake. The power of 70,000 cubic feet per second of water going over the spillway carved the gorge from the landscape.