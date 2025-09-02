Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canyon Lake Gorge B-roll

    CANYON LAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Patrick Adelmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    B-roll taken on August 5, 2025, of the gorge below the spillway at Canyon Lake in Canyon Lake, Texas. Drone footage shows the upper and lower portions of the gorge. The Canyon Lake Gorge was created during the high-water event of 2002, the only time water flowed over the spillway at Canyon Lake. The power of 70,000 cubic feet per second of water going over the spillway carved the gorge from the landscape.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 14:52
    Location: CANYON LAKE, TEXAS, US

    Canyon Lake
    Fort Worth District
    Pat Adelmann
    Texas
    USACE
    Canyon Lake Gorge

