B-roll taken on August 5, 2025, of the gorge below the spillway at Canyon Lake in Canyon Lake, Texas. Drone footage shows the upper and lower portions of the gorge. The Canyon Lake Gorge was created during the high-water event of 2002, the only time water flowed over the spillway at Canyon Lake. The power of 70,000 cubic feet per second of water going over the spillway carved the gorge from the landscape.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975916
|VIRIN:
|250805-A-XY212-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111273632
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CANYON LAKE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Canyon Lake Gorge B-roll, by Patrick Adelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.