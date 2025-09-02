The end of an era: UH-1N Huey retires today at Yokota Air Base

Video of the U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey and the Airmen assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sep 5 2025. The UH-1N Huey has maintained a presence at Yokota for 45 years, providing aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue and priority airlift missions throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora)
09.04.2025
09.04.2025 23:44
Package
|Length:
00:03:21
|Location:
YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
