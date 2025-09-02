The end of an era: UH-1N Huey retires today at Yokota Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video of the U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey and the Airmen assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sep 5 2025. The UH-1N Huey has maintained a presence at Yokota for 45 years, providing aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue and priority airlift missions throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora)