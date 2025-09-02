Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The end of an era: UH-1N Huey retires today at Yokota Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Video of the U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey and the Airmen assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sep 5 2025. The UH-1N Huey has maintained a presence at Yokota for 45 years, providing aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue and priority airlift missions throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 23:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975825
    VIRIN: 250905-F-ZV099-2904
    Filename: DOD_111272142
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The end of an era: UH-1N Huey retires today at Yokota Air Base, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-1N
    retirement
    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download