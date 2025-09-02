WPAFB and The Cincinnati Reds team up for Military Appreciation Night

Airmen of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, are celebrated during Military Appreciation Night hosted by the Cincinnati Reds at The Great American Ball Park, August 30, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The evening's events included the singing of the national anthem, first pitch, and enlistment ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Video by Austin Smith and Dylan Kaericher)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 16:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975789
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-VE661-7605
|Filename:
|DOD_111271445
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
