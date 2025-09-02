Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB and The Cincinnati Reds team up for Military Appreciation Night

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing

    Airmen of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, are celebrated during Military Appreciation Night hosted by the Cincinnati Reds at The Great American Ball Park, August 30, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The evening's events included the singing of the national anthem, first pitch, and enlistment ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Video by Austin Smith and Dylan Kaericher)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 16:36
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: OHIO, US

    This work, WPAFB and The Cincinnati Reds team up for Military Appreciation Night, by Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

