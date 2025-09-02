WPAFB and The Cincinnati Reds team up for Military Appreciation Night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, are celebrated during Military Appreciation Night hosted by the Cincinnati Reds at The Great American Ball Park, August 30, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The evening's events included the singing of the national anthem, first pitch, and enlistment ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Video by Austin Smith and Dylan Kaericher)