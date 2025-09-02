Violinist Finds Rewarding Career as a Federal Firefighter and Paramedic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975786" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arlene Koh, 50, a paramedic firefighter and professional violinist, plays the unofficial song of the U.S. Navy, "Anchors Aweigh," on violin at Sub Base Fire Station 2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam (JBPHH) on Aug. 18, 2025. Koh regularly performs at Navy and Marine Corps events as well as with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and Diamond Head Theatre Orchestra. She played most recently at the Navy Region Hawaii change of command, performing a captivating rendition of Hawaii Pono’i, Hawai’i’s national anthem, which is rarely performed on the violin. While her two passions might appear to be drastically different, Koh said playing the violin in front of a live audience is like firefighting – both require quick-thinking and adaptability. “It's not a rehearsal when I'm with the patient. It's just a performance. You have an audience, whether you want one or not,” she explained. (U.S. Navy video by Kyler Hood)