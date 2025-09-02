Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Violinist Finds Rewarding Career as a Federal Firefighter and Paramedic

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Arlene Koh, 50, a paramedic firefighter and professional violinist, plays the unofficial song of the U.S. Navy, "Anchors Aweigh," on violin at Sub Base Fire Station 2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam (JBPHH) on Aug. 18, 2025. Koh regularly performs at Navy and Marine Corps events as well as with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and Diamond Head Theatre Orchestra. She played most recently at the Navy Region Hawaii change of command, performing a captivating rendition of Hawaii Pono’i, Hawai’i’s national anthem, which is rarely performed on the violin. While her two passions might appear to be drastically different, Koh said playing the violin in front of a live audience is like firefighting – both require quick-thinking and adaptability. “It's not a rehearsal when I'm with the patient. It's just a performance. You have an audience, whether you want one or not,” she explained. (U.S. Navy video by Kyler Hood)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975786
    VIRIN: 250818-O-RD674-1517
    Filename: DOD_111271319
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Violinist Finds Rewarding Career as a Federal Firefighter and Paramedic, by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

