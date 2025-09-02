Violinist Finds Rewarding Career as a Federal Firefighter and Paramedic

Photo By Kyler Hood | Arlene Koh, 50, a paramedic firefighter and professional violinist, poses with her...... read more read more Photo By Kyler Hood | Arlene Koh, 50, a paramedic firefighter and professional violinist, poses with her violin at Sub Base Fire Station 2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam (JBPHH) on Aug. 18, 2025. Koh regularly performs at Navy and Marine Corps events as well as with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and Diamond Head Theatre Orchestra. She played most recently at the Navy Region Hawaii change of command, performing a captivating rendition of Hawaii Pono’i, Hawai’i’s national anthem, which is rarely performed on the violin. While her two passions might appear to be drastically different, Koh said playing the violin in front of a live audience is like firefighting – both require quick-thinking and adaptability. “It's not a rehearsal when I'm with the patient. It's just a performance. You have an audience, whether you want one or not,” she explained. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood) see less | View Image Page

When she’s not saving lives, paramedic firefighter Arlene Koh enriches lives with her musical talent.



The professional violinist regularly performs at Navy and Marine Corps events as well as with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and Diamond Head Theatre Orchestra. She played most recently at the Navy Region Hawaii change of command, performing a captivating rendition of Hawaii Pono’i, Hawai’i’s national anthem, which is rarely performed on the violin.



While her two passions might appear to be drastically different, Koh said playing the violin in front of a live audience is like firefighting – both require quick-thinking and adaptability.



“It's not a rehearsal when I'm with the patient. It's just a performance. You have an audience, whether you want one or not,” she explained.



Koh, 50, learned to play the piano at age five. About a year later she learned to play the violin. She took private lessons for both instruments four times a week and practiced up to six hours a day. The demanding practice schedule paid off. Koh was invited to play the piano with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra first when she was 7 years old then again when she was 9. When she was 14, she was invited back to play the violin.



Koh eventually stopped playing piano to focus on playing the violin. She earned a full music scholarship to the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) at Mānoa where she was actively involved in the music scene, playing for the UH Symphony Orchestra, the UH Chamber Orchestra, and various string quartets. She performed again with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra before graduating in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts in music.



Koh’s music career hit a road bump when the tendinitis in her arms worsened. She determined that music would work better as a part-time occupation and decided to pursue a full-time career in the medical field.



Koh enrolled in Kapiolani Community College and in 2004 earned a certificate as an emergency medical technician qualified to provide basic life support and emergency medical care. She went on to earn her associates degree as a mobile intensive care technician qualified to provide advanced pre-hospital care for critically ill patients as a paramedic.



Koh has been with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for about 20 years and is stationed at Fire Station 8 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH). However, she is temporarily assigned to Sub Base Fire Station 2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). Koh’s extensive medical training allows her to administer approximately 32 medications including controlled substances and lifesaving interventions such as intubations to facilitate breathing and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).



Koh is grateful to her coworkers who frequently allow her to exchange shifts so she can perform at Navy and Marine Corps events. Protecting the community is what matters most to Koh and is honored to be a Navy firefighter.



“I’ve enjoyed and find rewarding supporting the state, supporting the Navy, supporting the federal system on the bases that help protect our state,” she said. “I’m proud to support the community.”