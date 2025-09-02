SACEUR's Sports 2025 hosts final event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Five national teams competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe Superstars event at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Aug. 25, 2025. The SACEUR Sports Competition is held throughout the year to build camaraderie and allow friendly competition to unfold. This was the seventh and final event held for the 2025 season, with NATO North taking first place. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)