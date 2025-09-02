Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SACEUR's Sports 2025 hosts final event

    SHAPE, BELGIUM

    08.25.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    AFN Benelux

    Five national teams competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe Superstars event at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Aug. 25, 2025. The SACEUR Sports Competition is held throughout the year to build camaraderie and allow friendly competition to unfold. This was the seventh and final event held for the 2025 season, with NATO North taking first place. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 05:01
    Location: SHAPE, BE

    SHAPE
    SACEUR Trophy
    SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe)
    SACEUR Sports
    NATO
    sports

