    SrA Rudenok's Journey to Naturalization

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tykhon Rudenok, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation and air conditioning journeyman, tells the story about his journey to getting naturalized at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 18, 2025. Rudenok is serving in the Air Force as a way to give back to the nation that provided him with opportunities after immigrating to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    TAGS

    naturalization, citizenship, ceremony, 2nd Bomb Wing

