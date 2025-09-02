SrA Rudenok's Journey to Naturalization

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tykhon Rudenok, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation and air conditioning journeyman, tells the story about his journey to getting naturalized at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 18, 2025. Rudenok is serving in the Air Force as a way to give back to the nation that provided him with opportunities after immigrating to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 17:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975696
|VIRIN:
|250728-F-JL714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111268751
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
