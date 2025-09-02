SrA Rudenok's Journey to Naturalization

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975696" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tykhon Rudenok, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation and air conditioning journeyman, tells the story about his journey to getting naturalized at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 18, 2025. Rudenok is serving in the Air Force as a way to give back to the nation that provided him with opportunities after immigrating to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)