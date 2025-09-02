Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the MHS – Sept. 4, 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of Sept 1-5, 2025, includes important insight from a retiring leader, understanding TRICARE’s referral process, research on heat-related illness, and more MHS news.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 16:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975687
    VIRIN: 250903-O-TR188-3930
    Filename: DOD_111268615
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS – Sept. 4, 2025, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MHS
    medical
    update
    news center
    Around the MHS

