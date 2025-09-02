Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Brigade Overcomes JRTC

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug 12-26, 2025. JRTC is a combat training center that provides realistic deployment training scenarios in simulated large-scale combat operations to build readiness to support globally deployable missions. JRTC is designed to improve unit readiness through force-on-force exercises that prepare Soldiers for missions they may be assigned in real-world operations.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 15:06
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    10th Mountain Division
    JRTC 25-10

