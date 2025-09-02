Patriot Brigade Overcomes JRTC

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug 12-26, 2025. JRTC is a combat training center that provides realistic deployment training scenarios in simulated large-scale combat operations to build readiness to support globally deployable missions. JRTC is designed to improve unit readiness through force-on-force exercises that prepare Soldiers for missions they may be assigned in real-world operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 15:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975664
|VIRIN:
|250901-A-GW675-4947
|Filename:
|DOD_111268398
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
