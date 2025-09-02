Patriot Brigade Overcomes JRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug 12-26, 2025. JRTC is a combat training center that provides realistic deployment training scenarios in simulated large-scale combat operations to build readiness to support globally deployable missions. JRTC is designed to improve unit readiness through force-on-force exercises that prepare Soldiers for missions they may be assigned in real-world operations.