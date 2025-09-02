Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCS Joint Task Force Call Center Stories - Staff Sgt. Gabriel Osorio

    SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    Staff Sgt. Gabriel Osorio, PCS Joint Task Force action officer, highlights supporting a service member who reached out to the 24/7 PCS support line during their relocation, Aug. 20, 2025. Osorio and the Joint Task Force guided the member through the process, delivering timely solutions to keep the move on track. The PCS Joint Task Force provides around-the-clock support to service members and families navigating Permanent Change of Station moves. (Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 11:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 975639
    VIRIN: 250820-F-QY777-4835
    Filename: DOD_111267792
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, US

