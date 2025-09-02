PCS Joint Task Force Call Center Stories - Staff Sgt. Gabriel Osorio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Gabriel Osorio, PCS Joint Task Force action officer, highlights supporting a service member who reached out to the 24/7 PCS support line during their relocation, Aug. 20, 2025. Osorio and the Joint Task Force guided the member through the process, delivering timely solutions to keep the move on track. The PCS Joint Task Force provides around-the-clock support to service members and families navigating Permanent Change of Station moves. (Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)