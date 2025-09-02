Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Netherlands Marine Corps Trains in GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    Netherlands Marine Corps conducts training as a part of their basic marine training skills learned in the Netherlands, in the 7th Army Training Command's (7th ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 31, 2025. Training opportunities like this build interoperability and readiness among NATO allies with shared resources.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

