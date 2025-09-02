Netherlands Marine Corps Trains in GTA

Netherlands Marine Corps conducts training as a part of their basic marine training skills learned in the Netherlands, in the 7th Army Training Command's (7th ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 31, 2025. Training opportunities like this build interoperability and readiness among NATO allies with shared resources.
|08.30.2025
|09.03.2025 10:23
|Package
|975615
|250902-A-OI040-1003
|DOD_111267221
|00:02:01
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|1
|1
