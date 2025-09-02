Netherlands Marine Corps Trains in GTA

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — The Netherlands Marine Corps conducted training to build on their basic marine training skills that were first learned in the Netherlands, while at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area (GTA), Germany, Aug. 31, 2025.



The event enhanced the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) interoperability and reinforced readiness among the marines.



Training included breaching a compound in GTA's urban operations area with weapons using blank ammunition, close-quarters man-to-man combat and military martial arts instruction.



Individual marines also faced the “House of Pain,” an intensive mixed martial arts (MMA) course designed to test physical toughness, mental resilience and combat readiness in a controlled environment.



“The Netherlands is quite small, and we have only a couple of live-fire facilities, which means we need to reach out to our Allies. We have good contacts here in Grafenwoehr and that’s why we use the Grafenwoehr Training Area,” said a Netherlands Marine Corps lieutenant, the coordinator for the exercise, who is not named in accordance with Netherlands security procedures.



The Netherlands marines’ participation highlighted the continued importance of allied forces training in Grafenwoehr to ensure combat effectiveness and operational cohesion. By training tactics and techniques in the same facilities used by U.S. and NATO Allies and partners, the marines reinforced both individual proficiency and collective strength.



“The benefits of training here in Grafenwoehr is that we are able to use the urban ops area, all the ranges, the facilities and of course, the size of the whole training area here,” said the lieutenant.



The 7th Army Training Command continues to provide premier training facilities and opportunities for NATO Allies, ensuring that units remain prepared for current and future operational demands.

