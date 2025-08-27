UTNG- Best of the Best- SSG Alejandro Lucero

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ever wonder who’s getting those beautiful shots and telling those great stories? There’s a team of amazing and talented folks doing their best each day in the Utah Army National Guard, but one of them has stood out across the country. Take a moment to look behind the scenes as the 128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s Staff Sgt. Alejandro Lucero was recognized as the National Guard’s 2024 Best Communicator of the Year. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)