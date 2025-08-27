Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UTNG- Best of the Best- SSG Alejandro Lucero

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Ever wonder who’s getting those beautiful shots and telling those great stories? There’s a team of amazing and talented folks doing their best each day in the Utah Army National Guard, but one of them has stood out across the country. Take a moment to look behind the scenes as the 128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s Staff Sgt. Alejandro Lucero was recognized as the National Guard’s 2024 Best Communicator of the Year. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 12:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975498
    VIRIN: 250901-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_111264957
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTNG- Best of the Best- SSG Alejandro Lucero, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah Army National Guard
    Utah National Guard
    Best of the Best
    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    communicator of the year
    public affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download