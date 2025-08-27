Ever wonder who’s getting those beautiful shots and telling those great stories? There’s a team of amazing and talented folks doing their best each day in the Utah Army National Guard, but one of them has stood out across the country. Take a moment to look behind the scenes as the 128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s Staff Sgt. Alejandro Lucero was recognized as the National Guard’s 2024 Best Communicator of the Year. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 12:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975498
|VIRIN:
|250901-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111264957
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|DRAPER, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, UTNG- Best of the Best- SSG Alejandro Lucero, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.