A reel created for the Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force highlights resources available to service members who experience lost or damaged property during a move, created at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Aug. 27, 2025. Members are encouraged to file a claim through their Transportation Service Provider (TSP) within the required timelines or seek assistance through the PCS Call Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 15:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|975410
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-QY777-3636
|Filename:
|DOD_111262996
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Claims reel #2, by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
