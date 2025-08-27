Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Claims reel #2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    A reel created for the Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force highlights resources available to service members who experience lost or damaged property during a move, created at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Aug. 27, 2025. Members are encouraged to file a claim through their Transportation Service Provider (TSP) within the required timelines or seek assistance through the PCS Call Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 15:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 975410
    VIRIN: 250829-F-QY777-3636
    Filename: DOD_111262996
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Claims reel #2, by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download