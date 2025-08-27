Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Claims reel #1

    SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    A reel created for the Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force highlights how service members can file a residential damage claim, created at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Aug. 27, 2025. If a move results in issues such as scratched floors, dented walls, or other home damage, members should document the damage immediately, submit a claim within seven days, and work with their Transportation Service Provider (TSP) on inspection and settlement options. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 15:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 975409
    VIRIN: 250829-F-QY777-8250
    Filename: DOD_111262995
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, US

