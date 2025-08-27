A reel created for the Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force highlights how service members can file a residential damage claim, created at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Aug. 27, 2025. If a move results in issues such as scratched floors, dented walls, or other home damage, members should document the damage immediately, submit a claim within seven days, and work with their Transportation Service Provider (TSP) on inspection and settlement options. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 15:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|975409
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-QY777-8250
|Filename:
|DOD_111262995
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Claims reel #1, by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
