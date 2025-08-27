Notre Dame ROTC cadet interns at Tulsa District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975405" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Henry Fink, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering at the University of Notre Dame, and an Army Reserve Office Training Corps cadet, completed an internship with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, in Tulsa, Okla., Aug. 29, 2025. Fink is from Chicago, Illinois and participated in the USACE Engineering Internship Program and visited civil works and military construction projects to learn about engineering opportunities for Soldiers in USACE.

This video includes music licensed for use in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers production through a subscription to Megatrax.

Track: Random Experience (Full Length Mix)

Album: Positive New Routes

Composer Skydiva

Publisher: Click Clock