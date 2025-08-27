Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Notre Dame ROTC cadet interns at Tulsa District

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Henry Fink, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering at the University of Notre Dame, and an Army Reserve Office Training Corps cadet, completed an internship with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, in Tulsa, Okla., Aug. 29, 2025. Fink is from Chicago, Illinois and participated in the USACE Engineering Internship Program and visited civil works and military construction projects to learn about engineering opportunities for Soldiers in USACE.
    This video includes music licensed for use in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers production through a subscription to Megatrax.
    Track: Random Experience (Full Length Mix)
    Album: Positive New Routes
    Composer Skydiva
    Publisher: Click Clock

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975405
    VIRIN: 250829-A-PO406-8505
    Filename: DOD_111262918
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    Military Construction, Civil Works, Tulsa District, USACE, Army ROTC

