    2023 European Best sniper Team Competition

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    2023 European Best Sniper Team Competition brought our the best precision, skill, and dedication each team had to offer. Each Sniper team was tested to the fullest in a grueling five day event competing in numerous matches each day, at times lasting into the dark of night.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 14:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975402
    VIRIN: 040101-Z-PG977-1001
    Filename: DOD_111262841
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    sniper
    Hohenfels
    sniper team
    Germany
    2023 european best sniper

