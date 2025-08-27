2023 European Best Sniper Team Competition brought our the best precision, skill, and dedication each team had to offer. Each Sniper team was tested to the fullest in a grueling five day event competing in numerous matches each day, at times lasting into the dark of night.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 14:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975402
|VIRIN:
|040101-Z-PG977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111262841
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 European Best sniper Team Competition, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.