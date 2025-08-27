Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Annemarie Fox 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jerry Millan a special operations forces soldier, started to feel a sharp pain in his abdomen. He was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a fast-growing type of cancer, and given six weeks to live. Through a unique partnership between the Military Health System and National Institutes of Health, he thrives today as a soldier, an athlete, and mentor to others.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975400
    VIRIN: 250829-O-TR188-6184
    Filename: DOD_111262836
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: US

    This work, He was Given 6 Weeks to Live. That was in 2019., by Annemarie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cancer
    Wounded Warrior Games
    chemotherapy
    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jerry Millan

