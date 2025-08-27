He was Given 6 Weeks to Live. That was in 2019.

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jerry Millan a special operations forces soldier, started to feel a sharp pain in his abdomen. He was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a fast-growing type of cancer, and given six weeks to live. Through a unique partnership between the Military Health System and National Institutes of Health, he thrives today as a soldier, an athlete, and mentor to others.
