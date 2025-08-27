Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SM Vertical Reel- Utah National Guard Hosts Local Civic Leaders at Camp Williams

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard hosted local civic leaders at Camp Williams to help strengthen community relationships and understanding Thursday Aug. 28, 2025. Delegates were given several demonstrations of the Guard’s mission capabilities and equipment, the current developments of the new Reserve Center under construction, and an aerial tour over Camp Williams aboard UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters. The Utah National is a committed community partner, dedicated to making Utah a safe, prosperous, and thriving community for generations to come. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 13:23
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Camp Williams
    civic leaders
    Utah National Guard
    Reserve Center
    community engagement

