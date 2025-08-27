SM Vertical Reel- Utah National Guard Hosts Local Civic Leaders at Camp Williams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Utah National Guard hosted local civic leaders at Camp Williams to help strengthen community relationships and understanding Thursday Aug. 28, 2025. Delegates were given several demonstrations of the Guard’s mission capabilities and equipment, the current developments of the new Reserve Center under construction, and an aerial tour over Camp Williams aboard UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters. The Utah National is a committed community partner, dedicated to making Utah a safe, prosperous, and thriving community for generations to come. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)