Utah National Guard Hosts Local Civic Leaders at Camp Williams

The Utah National Guard hosted local civic leaders at Camp Williams to help strengthen community relationships and understanding Thursday Aug. 28, 2025. Delegates were given several demonstrations of the Guard’s mission capabilities and equipment, the current developments of the new Reserve Center under construction, and an aerial tour over Camp Williams aboard UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters. The Utah National is a committed community partner, dedicated to making Utah a safe, prosperous, and thriving community for generations to come. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975381
|VIRIN:
|250828-Z-DA103-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111262565
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
