374th CES conducts RADR at Komatsu Air Base B-Roll

U.S. and Japanese forces conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery operations during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Komatsu Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The training event enabled the two nations to practice airfield recovery procedures under simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 23:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975352
|VIRIN:
|250723-F-BT644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111261859
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|KOMATSU AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
