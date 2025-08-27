Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th CES conducts RADR at Komatsu Air Base B-Roll

    KOMATSU AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. and Japanese forces conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery operations during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Komatsu Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The training event enabled the two nations to practice airfield recovery procedures under simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 23:54
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, 374th CES conducts RADR at Komatsu Air Base B-Roll, by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CES
    Komatsu AB
    RADR

