Northern Edge 25: 525 FGS and VMFA-533 JBER operations

This B-Roll package showcases the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron and the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 533 (VMFA-533) flightline operations in support of exercise Northern Edge 25 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)