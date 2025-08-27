Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 25: 525 FGS and VMFA-533 JBER operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    This B-Roll package showcases the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron and the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 533 (VMFA-533) flightline operations in support of exercise Northern Edge 25 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 21:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975346
    VIRIN: 250821-F-LX373-1001
    Filename: DOD_111261716
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 25: 525 FGS and VMFA-533 JBER operations, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NorthernEdge25, NorthernEdge, PACAF, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, AlliesandPartners, NE25

