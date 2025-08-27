This B-Roll package showcases the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron and the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 533 (VMFA-533) flightline operations in support of exercise Northern Edge 25 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 21:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975346
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-LX373-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111261716
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 25: 525 FGS and VMFA-533 JBER operations, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.