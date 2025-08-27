Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Edge 25: F22 Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members from the 525 Fighter Generation Squadron alongside Col. Thomas Preston, 3rd Maintenance Group commander, participated in F-22 aircraft launches in support of exercise Northern Edge 25 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 21:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975345
    VIRIN: 250823-F-LX373-1001
    Filename: DOD_111261715
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 25: F22 Broll, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NorthernEdge25, NorthernEdge, PACAF, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, AlliesandPartners, NE25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download