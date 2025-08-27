Timelapse of Last Property Cleared of Debris Damaged by Pacific Palisades Wildfire

The last private property cleared of debris damaged by the 2025 Pacific Palisades Wildfire was located in the hills with multiple properties below. The property was saved until the end so that lessons learned clearing previous properties could be applied.
Saving it until the end also provided time for USACE and its contractors to develop a plan for a safe operation.
