    Timelapse of Last Property Cleared of Debris Damaged by Pacific Palisades Wildfire

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The last private property cleared of debris damaged by the 2025 Pacific Palisades Wildfire was located in the hills with multiple properties below. The property was saved until the end so that lessons learned clearing previous properties could be applied.

    Saving it until the end also provided time for USACE and its contractors to develop a plan for a safe operation.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975261
    VIRIN: 250819-A-YY531-6240
    Filename: DOD_111260609
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    Pacific Palisades
    LAWildfire25
    SoCalWildfires
    USACE

