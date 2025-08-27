Timelapse of Last Property Cleared of Debris Damaged by Pacific Palisades Wildfire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The last private property cleared of debris damaged by the 2025 Pacific Palisades Wildfire was located in the hills with multiple properties below. The property was saved until the end so that lessons learned clearing previous properties could be applied.



Saving it until the end also provided time for USACE and its contractors to develop a plan for a safe operation.