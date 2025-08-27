A YFQ-42A Collaborative Combat Aircraft, developed in partnership with General Atomics, conducts flight testing at a California test location. The Department of the Air Force is developing multiple prototype designs to evaluate airworthiness, flight autonomy and mission system integration for the CCA program. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975160
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-VI983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111258074
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Collaborative Combat Aircraft, YFQ-42A takes to the air for flight testing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.