    Collaborative Combat Aircraft, YFQ-42A takes to the air for flight testing

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    A YFQ-42A Collaborative Combat Aircraft, developed in partnership with General Atomics, conducts flight testing at a California test location. The Department of the Air Force is developing multiple prototype designs to evaluate airworthiness, flight autonomy and mission system integration for the CCA program. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975158
    VIRIN: 250827-F-AF000-4583
    Filename: DOD_111258043
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: US

