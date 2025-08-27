SLTE 4-25: HMLA-367 UH-1Y Venom

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing stages during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25, on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 14, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975134
|VIRIN:
|250814-M-LW008-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111257495
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
