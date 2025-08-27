Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLTE 4-25: HMLA-367 UH-1Y Venom

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing stages during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25, on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 14, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975134
    VIRIN: 250814-M-LW008-1003
    Filename: DOD_111257495
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, SLTE 4-25: HMLA-367 UH-1Y Venom, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Twentynine Palms, SLTE 4-25, 2dMarDiv, preparation, HIMARS, Camp Wilson

