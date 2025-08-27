Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Last Private Property Debris Clearing Event in Pacific Palisades

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    USACE begins debris removal on last private property in Pacific Palisades

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with representatives from FEMA, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles hosted an event Aug. 26 to mark debris removal from the final private property assigned to USACE within the Pacific Palisade Fire's impact area.

    The property is owned by Noland West, who also spoke at the event and thanked USACE for their help clearing his property.

    To date, USACE has completed debris removal from 4,011 properties on 23,449 acres of land affected by the Palisades Fire.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975110
    VIRIN: 250826-A-YY531-4504
    Filename: DOD_111257128
    Length: 00:31:37
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Private Property Debris Clearing Event in Pacific Palisades, by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Debris Removal
    Pacific Palisades
    LAWildfires25
    SoCal Wildfire
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download