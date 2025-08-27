Last Private Property Debris Clearing Event in Pacific Palisades

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACE begins debris removal on last private property in Pacific Palisades



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with representatives from FEMA, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles hosted an event Aug. 26 to mark debris removal from the final private property assigned to USACE within the Pacific Palisade Fire's impact area.



The property is owned by Noland West, who also spoke at the event and thanked USACE for their help clearing his property.



To date, USACE has completed debris removal from 4,011 properties on 23,449 acres of land affected by the Palisades Fire.