    DLA Rap with Apphia Taylor (emblem, open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Apphia Taylor, DLA Information Operations and be prepared to be inspired. In this episode of the DLA Rap we hear how Apphia is passionate about supporting the warfighter and her service in the Air Force and as a federal employee. Apphia exemplifies the DLA mission of supporting warfighter readiness. Not only will Apphia motivate you, you will also hear who is the love of her life! #DLARap

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975104
    VIRIN: 250827-D-LU733-5094
    PIN: 505741
    Filename: DOD_111257028
    Length: 00:08:38
    Location: US

    This work, DLA Rap with Apphia Taylor (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Information Operations

