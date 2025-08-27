DLA Rap with Apphia Taylor (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Apphia Taylor, DLA Information Operations and be prepared to be inspired. In this episode of the DLA Rap we hear how Apphia is passionate about supporting the warfighter and her service in the Air Force and as a federal employee. Apphia exemplifies the DLA mission of supporting warfighter readiness. Not only wiil Apphia motivate you, you will also hear who is the love of her life! #DLARap