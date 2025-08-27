Loglines, the Defense Logistics Agency magazine is back! It's a platform for engagement, it's a professional journal Online now and a must read for the Joint Logistics Enterprise. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975088
|VIRIN:
|250827-O-LU733-1304
|Filename:
|DOD_111256896
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Loglines (open caption), by Nutan Chada and William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.