    DEVCOM CBC's Large Scale Fielding Capability Contributes to Soldier Readiness

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    CB Defense Today is an interview program featuring experts who discuss innovations, technologies, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.

    In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Sheri Blackiston, a lab manager at the Center. They discuss how the Center uses its large-scale testing capabilities to ensure Soldier readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 10:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 975087
    VIRIN: 250710-A-GY757-8146
    Filename: DOD_111256864
    Length: 00:09:20
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEVCOM CBC's Large Scale Fielding Capability Contributes to Soldier Readiness, by Jack Bunja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    testing
    CBRN
    chamber
    Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear

