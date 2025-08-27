DEVCOM CBC's Large Scale Fielding Capability Contributes to Soldier Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CB Defense Today is an interview program featuring experts who discuss innovations, technologies, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.



In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Sheri Blackiston, a lab manager at the Center. They discuss how the Center uses its large-scale testing capabilities to ensure Soldier readiness.