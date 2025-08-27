Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DEVCOM CBC's Large Scale Fielding Capability Contributes to Soldier Readiness

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Story by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    CB Defense Today is an interview program featuring experts who discuss innovations, technologies, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.

    In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Sheri Blackiston, a lab manager at the Center. They discuss how the Center uses its large-scale testing capabilities to ensure Soldier readiness.

    Ms. Blackiston explains how researchers can leverage DEVCOM CBC's chamber facilities to test Soldier equipment and assess the effectiveness of new decontamination techniques. She also emphasizes how using these chambers enables CBC teams to control environmental variables, allowing them to verify whether equipment meets the necessary standards for field deployment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 10:43
    Story ID: 546632
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEVCOM CBC's Large Scale Fielding Capability Contributes to Soldier Readiness, by Jack Bunja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    DEVCOM CBC's Large Scale Fielding Capability Contributes to Soldier Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN Testing Chamber Chemical Biological

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download