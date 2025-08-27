Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Dialogues From Factory to Foxhole With Special Guest Peter Battaglia

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505937-A
    "DLA Dialogues From Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment. In episode 1 Peter Battaglia, DLA Deputy Director of Mission Assurance talks about a significant event, the September 2024 pager attacks in Lebanon and the major implications on supply chain security and contested logistics. For more information about DLA's Campaign of Learning, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 10:19
    Length: 00:18:29
    Location: US

    #podcasts
    #DLADialogues
    #dlapodcasts

