Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flightline driving training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel and Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo

    18th Wing

    This training video serves the purpose of reminding new and future flight line drivers of the traffic and safety laws on the flightline and to remain vigilant on and around the airfield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 03:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 975039
    VIRIN: 250826-F-IV293-1001
    PIN: IV29301
    Filename: DOD_111256214
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline driving training, by SrA Catherine Daniel and A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download