PCS Entitlements video

A video displays multiple tips on what PCS entitlements service members have at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 20, 2025. If service members have any issues with a move, they can reach the PCS Joint Task Force by calling 1 (833) MIL-MOVE. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 14:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|974967
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-QY777-2184
|Filename:
|DOD_111254838
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
