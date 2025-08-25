Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCS Entitlements video

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    A video displays multiple tips on what PCS entitlements service members have at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 20, 2025. If service members have any issues with a move, they can reach the PCS Joint Task Force by calling 1 (833) MIL-MOVE. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 14:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 974967
    VIRIN: 250820-F-QY777-2184
    Filename: DOD_111254838
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    PCS
    PCSJTF

