Supplement Safety Tips

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974945" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Studies show nearly three in four service members use dietary supplements to improve performance, but some supplements can instead compromise performance. Get tips from the Uniformed Services University’s Consortium for Health and Military Performance, or CHAMP, on how to make informed decisions when using supplements.