    Supplement Safety Tips

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Studies show nearly three in four service members use dietary supplements to improve performance, but some supplements can instead compromise performance. Get tips from the Uniformed Services University’s Consortium for Health and Military Performance, or CHAMP, on how to make informed decisions when using supplements.

    Location: US

    This work, Supplement Safety Tips, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

