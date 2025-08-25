Commando Brigade Engages with Opposing Forces at JRTC

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) engage in a simulated firefight during the team’s training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, on Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 20. 2025. JRTC is designed to improve unit readiness through force-on-force exercises that prepare Soldiers for missions they may be assigned in real-world operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974915
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-GW675-7688
|Filename:
|DOD_111254265
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
