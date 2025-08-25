Commando Brigade Engages with Opposing Forces at JRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) engage in a simulated firefight during the team’s training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, on Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 20. 2025. JRTC is designed to improve unit readiness through force-on-force exercises that prepare Soldiers for missions they may be assigned in real-world operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)