    Commando Brigade Engages with Opposing Forces at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) engage in a simulated firefight during the team’s training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, on Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 20. 2025. JRTC is designed to improve unit readiness through force-on-force exercises that prepare Soldiers for missions they may be assigned in real-world operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974915
    VIRIN: 250820-A-GW675-7688
    Filename: DOD_111254265
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Joint Readiness Training Center

