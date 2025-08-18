Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minuteman Day 5K

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    MinuteMan Day is a community event for anyone to sign up for where the military and their neighboring community can come together and learn what all we have to offer each other.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 20:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974804
    VIRIN: 240815-Z-PG977-1004
    Filename: DOD_111252991
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minuteman Day 5K, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5k
    Minuteman Day
    family
    community
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download