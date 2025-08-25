Week in Review: DC Safe and Beautiful Weekly Roundup 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974799" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Currently over 2,200 Guardsmen from the D.C. National Guard, West Virginia National Guard, South Carolina National Guard, Ohio National Guard, Mississippi National Guard, Louisiana National Guard and Tennessee National Guard are assisting District and federal government agencies. JTF-DC continues to work closely with the District and federal partners to maintain public safety and security. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)