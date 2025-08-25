D.C. National Guard Commanding General visits JTF-DC posts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, visits with Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at metro stations in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 23, 2025. JTF-DC continues to work closely with District and federal partners to maintain public safety and security. Guardsmen from the D.C. National Guard, West Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee are assisting the District and federal government agencies. The Guardsmen, who have a dual mission to serve the nation and the District, are providing a visible presence to support law enforcement and deter crime. Their specific tasks vary based on the needs of law enforcement partners. Personnel may be armed, consistent with their training, depending on the mission, operating under civilian law enforcement. The National Guard is prepared to augment its forces if needed. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)