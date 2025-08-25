Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General visits JTF-DC posts

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, visits with Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at metro stations in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 23, 2025. JTF-DC continues to work closely with District and federal partners to maintain public safety and security. Guardsmen from the D.C. National Guard, West Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee are assisting the District and federal government agencies. The Guardsmen, who have a dual mission to serve the nation and the District, are providing a visible presence to support law enforcement and deter crime. Their specific tasks vary based on the needs of law enforcement partners. Personnel may be armed, consistent with their training, depending on the mission, operating under civilian law enforcement. The National Guard is prepared to augment its forces if needed. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    Joint Task Force District of Columbia
    National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II
    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force

